KBC Group NV Sells 763 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sonos were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 578,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 418,816 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Sonos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of SONO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,820 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

