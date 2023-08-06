KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $371,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

