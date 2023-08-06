KBC Group NV Trims Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

