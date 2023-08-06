KBC Group NV Trims Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

