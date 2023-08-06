KBC Group NV Trims Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

