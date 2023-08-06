KBC Group NV Trims Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 8.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.