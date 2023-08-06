KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186,359 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

