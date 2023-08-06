KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

