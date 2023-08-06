KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 367.6% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

