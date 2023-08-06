KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

