Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) SVP Sells $157,941.76 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Koppers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 115,565 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koppers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

