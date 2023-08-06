Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

