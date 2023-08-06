Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $1,327,922. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.