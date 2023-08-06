Lincoln Capital LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Trading Down 4.8 %

AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average is $168.72. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

