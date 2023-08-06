LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LPSN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.