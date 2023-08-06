Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

