Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.95. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

