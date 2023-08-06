Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Ingles Markets stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

