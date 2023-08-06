Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) by 174.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,346 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in 2U by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWOU opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

