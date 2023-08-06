Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,517 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $19.18 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

