Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.