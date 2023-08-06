Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 835.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

