Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,911 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $40.32 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.88.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About NNN REIT

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.