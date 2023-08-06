Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

