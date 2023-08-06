Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.