Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,752 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
ESE stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $106.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
