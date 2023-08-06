Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $541.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $80.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

