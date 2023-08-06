Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,658 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PBH opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.