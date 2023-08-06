Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

MRTN stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

