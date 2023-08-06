Mayport LLC Sells 320 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayport LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 228,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

