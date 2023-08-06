Michael J. Anderson Sells 6,400 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $323,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,471,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 109.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 14.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

