Mizuho Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $63.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UBER opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.