Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

