Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

