Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 522.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.8 %

MUSA opened at $300.60 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day moving average is $277.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

