NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

