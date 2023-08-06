NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $139,000.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Szabados also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NTCT opened at $27.99 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,126,000 after purchasing an additional 240,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.