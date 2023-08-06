New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ESAB were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $54,191,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 2,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 420,284 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 401,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ESAB stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $73.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.