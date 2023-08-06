New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viad were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VVI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVI. Craig Hallum started coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

