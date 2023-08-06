New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

