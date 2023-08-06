New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,849. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

