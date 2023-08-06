New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

