New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,447 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

