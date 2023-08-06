New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,821 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $186,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $992.50.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

Cable One Stock Down 7.8 %

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $668.98 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $602.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,415.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $671.21 and a 200-day moving average of $695.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.55%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.