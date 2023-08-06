New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,566.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,172.00 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,446.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

