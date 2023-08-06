New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.