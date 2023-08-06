New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.87.

Shares of RH stock opened at $392.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

