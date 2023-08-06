Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $17,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,579,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,874,049.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,626,111. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

