Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.67.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

