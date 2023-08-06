Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 167.66% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
